GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 62nd Grammys will be live from the Staples Center in LA on WFMY News 2.

The legendary music award show will be hosted by Alicia Keys again on Sunday, January 26 at 8 pm.

There are 30 fields and 84 categories and the final round of voting happens between December 9th and January 3rd. Check out the list of nominations as well as some of the sights from the Grammys of the post below.

Record Of The Year:

“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” — H.E.R.

“Talk” — Khalid

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee



Album Of The Year:

I, I — Bon Iver

Norman F***ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her — H.E.R.

7 — Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo

Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend



Song Of The Year:

“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F***ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)



Best New Artist:

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola



Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Spirit” — Beyoncé

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“You Need to Calm Down” — Taylor Swift



Best Pop Vocal Album:

The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran

Lover — Taylor Swift



Best Dance Recording:

“Linked” — Bonobo

“Got to Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers

“Piece of Your Heart” — Meduza Featuring Goodboys

“Underwater” — RÜFÜS DU SOL

“Midnight Hour” — Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign



Best Rock Album:

Amo — Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues — Cage The Elephant

In The End — The Cranberries

Trauma — I Prevail

Feral Roots — Rival Sons



Best R&B Performance:

“Love Again” — Daniel Caesar & Brandy

“Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel” — Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo” — Lucky Daye

“Come Home” — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000



Best Rap Album:

Revenge of the Dreamers III — Dreamville

Championships — Meek Mill

I Am > I Was — 21 Savage

Igor — Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae



Best Country Song:

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

“It All Comes Out in the Wash” — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some of It” — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

“Speechless” — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

Thirsty Ghost — Sara Gazarek

Love & Liberation — Jazzmeia Horn

Alone Together — Catherine Russell

12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding

Screenplay — The Tierney Sutton Band



Best Gospel Album:

Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin

Goshen — Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers

Tunnel Vision — Gene Moore

Settle Here — William Murphy

Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album — CeCe Winans



Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album:

X 100PRE — Bad Bunny

Oasis — J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Indestructible — Flor De Toloache

Almadura — iLe

El Mal Querer — Rosalía



Best Americana Album:

Years to Burn — Calexico And Iron & Wine

Who Are You Now — Madison Cunningham

Oklahoma — Keb’ Mo’

Tales of America — J.S. Ondara

Walk Through Fire — Yola



Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):

Beastie Boys Book — (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt and Dan Zitt, producers

Becoming — Michelle Obama

I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor — Eric Alexandrakis

Mr. Know-It-All — John Waters

Sekou Andrews & The String Theory — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory



Best Song Written For Visual Media:

“The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy” — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from: Toy Story 4

“Girl in the Movies” — Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton), Track from: Dumplin’

“I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version) — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born

“Spirit” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé), Track from: The Lion King

“Suspirium” — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), Track from: Suspiria



Best Music Film:

“Homecoming” — Beyoncé

“Remember My Name” — David Crosby

“Birth of the Cool” — (Miles Davis)

“Shangri-La” — (Various Artists)

“Anima” — Thom Yorke

