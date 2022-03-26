A Cinderella story... with ballet shoes?

The Greensboro Ballet company presents the famous fairy tale with a twist.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A lost slipper, a Fairy Godmother, a charming Prince, and a kind young lady whose beauty sparkles from within: These are just some of the characters that have made the fairytale classic Cinderella such a favorite for generations. After being postponed from its original 2020 date due to the pandemic, Greensboro Ballet is bringing the full-length classical ballet version of Cinderella to the Carolina Theatre stage.

Set to the music of Sergei Prokofiev, Cinderella is dramatic, funny and full of romance. In this magical event—fit for a special date or a family outing—you will be reminded that sometimes dreams really do come true.

Two performances:

Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 5:00pm

Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 3:00pm