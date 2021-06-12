A classic car Christmas cruise-in

The Petty Museum is entering their 7th year of the car enthusiast's dream event.

LEVEL CROSS, N.C. — This is the 7th year The Christmas Cruise-In at Petty's Garage will benefit the local food banks in the area. Classic car buffs love this event and this year even boasts a big-name celebrity Santa.

On Saturday, December 11th from 10 am to 1 pm it's the annual Holiday Cruise-In at their facility in Level Cross, featuring the big man in red, Santa Claus. The event is free but organizers are hoping to help those in need through donations.

“With the holidays are just around the corner, we're asking everyone to bring canned food or make a monetary donation," said Shannon Newman, Director of Petty Family Foundation. "The need of food is huge in our community, and prolong COVID pandemic hasn’t helped."

Santa will arrive at 10 am and stay until Noon. There will be free tours of the Petty Museum and plenty of special cars on display. along with food trucks, holiday vendors, and much more.