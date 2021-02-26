A "cool" competition to help the endangered polar bear

The North Carolina Zoo pits two ice sculptors against one another in the name of conservation.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Did you know that Saturday, February 27th is International Polar Bear Day? Now, some of you may be wondering why we need this day honoring the animal but once you hear their plight it all makes sense.

"Most people don't know this but the polar ice is retreating and this is the environment that polar bears not only live in but hunt in as well," said N.C. Zoo Special Events Coordinator Maria Morgan, "So the more awareness we can raise the better our chances are at helping this animal survive."

The competition can be viewed in person or you can tune in to the zoo's Facebook page this Saturday. All the details are on that page.