A country music star with Triad ties gives back

Chris Lane is rallying with his hometown of Kernersville to support police officer Sean Houle.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The good news is that Kernersville Police Officer Sean Houle is out of the hospital. The "even better news" is that he is surrounded by support from his community.

That's where country music star Chris Lane came in. The Kernersville native heard the story about officer Houle being shot by a suspect and going into the hospital. He wanted to help.

"Chris is always proud of his hometown and always supports his community wherever possible," said tour manager Brandon Matthews, "So he approached a group looking to do something for Houle and proposed that they raffle off an autographed guitar of his. It was amazing."

Not only is he going to autograph it but he is actually waiting to see who won the guitar so he can make it a personal message.