HOUSTON — Their music was the soundtrack of the late '90s and early '00s. Now Destiny's Child's songs will provide the soundtrack to a Broadway musical.

Mathew Knowles, Beyonce's father and longtime manager of the group, announced plans for a bio-musical that "will bare an honest depiction of the achievements, obstacles, and evolution of the world’s most iconic girl group."

Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical will be told from Knowles' perspective. It will feature the act's "humble beginnings" and explain how Destiny's Child went on to sell more than 150 million records. It also made stars out of its members: Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

In a statement, Knowles said, “I want to pull back the curtain. I feel it’s time to give the world an opportunity to hear, see and feel the victories and failures that I’ve had as a husband, father and manager who risked everything in pursuit of fulfilling dreams – those of mine and others."

Native Houstonian Je'Caryous Johnson is heading up the project. The writer, producer and director calls the musical "a unique and inspiring story that will fearlessly tackle hard truths, while bringing both vindication and healing to all who lived it."

The pair says the show will make its debut in Houston in Spring 2020 before it travels to Broadway and London's West End. Click here for more information.

