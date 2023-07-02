A free concert flooded with patriotism

The United States Air Force Heritage of America band is coming to The Carolina Theatre.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's a part of our military that you might not know about and it's coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre!

"For nearly 80 years, the USAF Heritage of America Concert Band has entertained, educated, and inspired millions across the east coast. The band has performed at thousands of high-profile community outreach and military events, produced acclaimed recordings, and collaborated with world-renowned artists," said theatre marketing director Meghan Kope, "The band is often featured on television, radio, and social media, conveying the Air Force's core values of integrity, service, and excellence."

The Concert Band is comprised of 45 professional Airmen who captivate audiences by telling the Air Force story and performing numerous renditions of great symphonic classics, marches, Broadway hits, jazz standards, movie music, and patriotic favorites. In addition to performing standard repertoire, the Band is also a champion of new music, embodying the spirit of innovation that is inherent in today’s Air Force.

"We are committed to our community and we feel it's important to make sure that anyone in our region has a chance to see this music so we are offering this for free," said Kope.

We remember this is first come, first served. The concession stand will be open for those who wish to purchase snacks.