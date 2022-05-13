A free event for the foodies

"Larger Than Life Spring Celebration" is giving you a chance to taste the best of the Triad and it's all for free!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you are a foodie and you like to save a few bucks here and there this is the event for you! It's called the "Larger Than Life Spring Festival" and it is a foodie's dream.

"We are so excited about this event," said organizer Erik Sommers, "It will feature free Red Oak beer, food from Triad and Triangle vendors, live entertainment, and even prizes."

Another food style will be featured as well and it is definitely for those that like to graze their way through a meal.

"A charcuterie grazing table created by The Blooming Board in High Point and Fig and Forage from Raleigh of incredible proportions meant to dazzle your senses and feed the crowd," continued Sommers, "Food samples and meals from members of The City Kitch in Greensboro as well as food trucks and food stands throughout!⁠ Live music provided by DJ Mike WaWa and "The Violinist" ⁠ Games and entertainment featuring larger than life versions of your favorite activities by Triangle Game Night, personally crafted poetry by The Poetry Fox, and photobooths provided by It's A Photobooth"

As if that isn't enough a portion of the proceeds will benefit two excellent non-profit partners in the Community Theatre of Greensboro and The Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC.