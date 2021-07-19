A historic Burlington theater is back to its roots

BURLINGTON, N.C. — It is approaching 100 years old but the Paramount Theater in Burlington is back to doing exactly what it was meant to do back in the 1920s.

"It was built in the 20s but after decades of use it fell into disrepair but thanks to the people of Burlington it got a complete renovation in the late 199s," said David Wright Director of the Paramount Theater, "It has and continues to serve the city well. In fact, during the pandemic when it had to close to shows and movies it was actually used as an Alamance County courtroom!"