A horse show that dates back to the earlier 60s

The Jamestown Horse Show is an institution in the small town.

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Very rarely do we see a horse show of this stature in our area. And very rarely does it date back nearly 60 years! That's exactly what The Jamestown Horse show has done.

The event held for decades in the early years on the two small baseball fields behind the Jamestown Elementary School has grown into a premier event in the region featuring competition in more than 50 English and Western classes.

Riders will come from near and far but for the attendees, the focus for this year will be Family Fun with raffles, gift baskets, and a balloon pop with a secret gift inside.