A local theatre offers Oscar-themed meals

A/perture CInema and the Lean Back Soul Food restaurants have teamed up for an award-winning idea.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There's a locally-owned theatre that absolutely loves "oscar time," in the past they would hold a watch party but with the pandemic, they have taken this in a completely different direction.

A/perture cinema is teaming up with Lean Back Soul Food restaurant to sell oscar-themed meals for the big day.

Organizers say it's nothing like what they used to do but they wanted to make this as fun as possible while remaining as safe as possible, for both now and for the future.

All of the meals are tied into a particular Oscar-nominated picture.