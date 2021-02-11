A Monopoly tournament for charity could win you some big bucks!

The Volunteer Center of Greensboro is telling you to "Pass Go" and get some cash.... for real.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Volunteer Center of the Triad will host its first annual Monopoly Tournament and Fundraiser at the Cameron Conference Center at GTCC in Colfax on Saturday, November 6.

The event will feature a Monopoly tournament, a silent auction, and a reverse raffle with a chance to win $5,000. The top eight winners from the first round of play will earn a seat at the Championship Table, where the winner will win $1,000. Proceeds from the event will go to support The Volunteer Center.

Sponsors for the event have purchased properties from around the traditional Monopoly game board, including favorites such as Boardwalk and Free Parking.

“This event will be like no other in the Triad,” says The Volunteer Center’s Executive Director, Anne Tubaugh. “We wanted to create a unique event for our guests that aligns with our focus on connecting people in our community. What better way to do that than to celebrate a board game that reminds so many of us of family game nights and endless hours of friendly competition.”

The doors open at 7 PM with the first round of Monopoly beginning at 7:30 PM. Guests will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and music.