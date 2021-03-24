A North Carolina based film raises awareness for autism

The River Run Film Festival screens the film just before National Autism Awareness Day.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Just before National Autism Awareness Day on April 2, RiverRun International Film Festival will present Drought, a North Carolina-based film originally selected to screen during RiverRun’s 2020 Film Festival. The film will screen online for one day only on Friday, March 26.

Directed by Hannah Black and Megan Petersen, Drought was filmed in its entirety in Wilmington, North Carolina where the two directors live.

"This is definitely a homegrown film," said Chris Holmes of River Run International Film Festival, "The two women who direct it also star in the film that tells the story of a family and an autistic son who comes into his own."

“We are thrilled to offer Drought for one night only, and the timing just in advance of National Autism Awareness Day could not be more perfect,” said Rob Davis, RiverRun’s executive director. “Having the opportunity to show a North Carolina-born film is always a special treat, and we are so glad that the cancellation of the 2020 festival doesn’t mean that our audience won’t have the chance to see this wonderful piece of work.”