A supper series features black history and celebrity guests

The Historic Magnolia House is the place to be for foodies in the Triad this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

The Historic Magnolia House in Greensboro, North Carolina, set to celebrate the start of Black History Month with a kickoff of their “Magnolia House Table Talk and Supper Club Series” with exciting guests and events.

Throughout the first weekend of February, The Historic Magnolia House will host several events highlighting the 2023 theme: “Black Resistance to Black Resilience”. Joining “Magnolia Table Talk and Supper Club” will be Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey owner Victoria Eady-Butler and renowned North Carolina Chef and Food Network Guest Chef Lisa Brooks.

Victoria Eady-Butler is the owner and the great-great-granddaughter of Nearest Green, the first known African American master distiller. Butler is the Master Blender of the award-winning Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. Victoria was appointed Master Blender in November 2019 after the immense success of the first two batches, which earned numerous awards including Double Gold medals at the China Wine & Spirits Awards and the Sommelier Challenge.

Chef Lisa Brooks created Personal Chef Academy to create coaching and mentorship programs that teach up-and-coming chefs how to start, build, and grow a profitable personal chef business. In June of 2022, Chef Lisa launched Heart & Soul’s dining experience, Mattie’s Front Porch, a monthly pop-up dinner series that shares various stories of her life through Low-Country and Southern coastal cuisine.