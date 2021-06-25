A Triad antique store is a hidden treasure

Carolina Pickin' in Mebane is a one-stop-shop for the collector in your life.

MEBANE, N.C. — In 2006 two brothers got together and took their love of history, nostalgia, and antiques and created a unique store.

Donald and Tony Whitfield have over 20 years of experience in the antique market. As young boys working for a local auction house, they saw thousands of items sold every week. Now, as adults, they have taken to the road in search of lost treasures and preserving history, one piece at a time. They bring their knowledge and passage to their hometown Mebane, NC, in hopes of growing their business with a storefront for the public to explore and shop through all their finds.

"We specialize in total estate liquidations, whether it is one item or entire collections, our goal is to help families that are downsizing find closure, by purchasing their items at a fair market price that everyone will be happy with," said Don Whitfield, "We love what we do."

The two scour the state in search of hidden gems. They have even been known to go door-to-door asking people if they have anything they think would be valuable or collectible.

"You'd be shocked to see what people have and don't even realize the value of it," said Tony Whitfield, "We have even found letters from the 1800s in dumpsters!"