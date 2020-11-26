A Triad historical home opens its doors for the holidays

Korner's Folly is ready to welcome you in!

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — This weekend kicks off the holiday events at Korner's Folly. The house built in the late 1800's is a Triad treasure and each year around this time it becomes even more beautiful.

This Saturday they are holding an outside holiday market featuring local products made by our Triad neighbors.

For an extra-magical experience, visit at night during their Christmas by Candlelight evenings. The Victorian Era decor is absolutely beautiful. Costumed interpreters from Kernersville Little Theatre will greet guests before they begin a self-guided tour through all 22 lavishly decorated rooms, featuring a variety of interactive Christmas carols.