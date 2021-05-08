A Triad summer music series is back this weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Its time for one of the Triad's favorite summer music series. MUSEP or Music For A Sunday Evening In The Park series kicks off this weekend.
"This is the 42nd season of the City of Greensboro's free summer concert series and we couldn't be happier about that," said director Ryan Deal, "Every Sunday beginning at 6pm we will feature a different genre of music and it runs through the end of the month. We were excited to be able to offer a hybrid concert season this summer by offering the first four concerts virtually followed by live concerts from this weekend through the 29th."
This weekend features a great local blues band called Cory Luetjun and The Traveling Blues Band. The concerts all begin at 6pm.
If you need more information just go to the Creative Greensboro organization's website.