A virtual game of "horse" for scholarship money

A Triad man has redefined the game virtually so people can play from anywhere.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all remember playing a game or two of "horse" on the basketball court. It was so much fun. But imagine being able to play the classic kids game for a cool $1500!

That's what Promise Mangum of Bankshot Basketball is actually doing this Friday.

"It's called the HBCU Classic and its a hybrid event," said Mangum "Basically we created the virtual 'horse" tournament back at the beginning of the pandemic when people couldn't hit the courts in person and we never thought it would grow into what it is today."

The HBCU Classic will pit a few players in person against a couple from Florida that will join the event online.

"It's the same game of horse that we all grew up with except some people will be watching remotely and shooting on their goals back home," continued Mangum, "Then each player will imitate the previous player and so on and so on."

One student from Winston Salem State, NC Central, and North Carolina A&T will compete for the grand prize, LIVE! in the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse.

They must also defeat two other students that are playing virtually and a Special Surprise Celebrity player!!!

The last student left standing will win Grand Prize for themselves.

If you want more information check out their website.