A spectacular Kernersville garden is truly a brides one-stop-shop for the big day.

The Paul J, Ciener Botanical Garden holds their first wedding show on site.

Example video title will go here for this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden is the absolute perfect fit for a wedding show. Imagine being surrounded by the beauty of the garden all while picking out all the perfect elements to your big day.

This will be the first-ever wedding show at the venue which has been the site of countless weddings and receptions.

"Brides absolutely love the look of our gardens during the spring and summer." said director Adrienne Roethling, "Our building is also suited for the after-parties but this will be the first time that we offer brides a chance to book all the elements and maybe even hold their ceremony here as well."

They are also looking for vendors to participate in their “Love in Full Bloom Wedding Fair”, to be held Sunday, March 19, from 1 pm until 5 pm.

“We are looking for a variety of vendors, including DJs, florists, equipment rental companies, bakeries who specialize in wedding cakes, and others who want to reach prospective brides,” said Roethling.

The fair gives vendors an opportunity to display their products and promote their services in the Triad’s premier venue for weddings and receptions. Pricing is as follows:

❏ PACKAGE A: 8’ x 8’ space and 2 chairs - $50

❏ PACKAGE B: 8’ x 8’ outdoor and 2 chairs - $50

Due to the size and integrity of the event, the number of service vendors from each category will be limited. Special consideration will be given to returning vendors and Kernersville businesses. Vendors must apply by February 28.