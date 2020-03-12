Brightening the holidays for our seniors

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The folks at Abbotswood Irving Park are hosting their first-ever, 'Festival of Lights' drive-thru event next week!
To usher in the holiday season, Abbotswood has turned its front lawn into a festive Winter Wonderland
Abbotswood spokesperson Sam Shires said, "The evening of December 7th will be magical as we illuminate the displays. Our professional partners will be standing by to hand out hot cocoa and holiday treats while you experience the magic and festive photo opportunities amidst the beautiful displays. The word on the street is that a special visitor from the North Pole will be making a special appearance! So bring your family."
The light display will stay from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm. Abbotswood is kindly asking that you bring a toy or monetary donation for Toys for Tots if possible.
All the information is online at Abbotswood Irving Park.