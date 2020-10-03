GREENSBORO, N.C. — Imagine the faces on the students when almost every mascot for the Atlantic Coast Conference come rolling in the gym to play a basketball game for you. That's exactly what happened this morning at Herbin Metz Education Center in Greensboro. The center serves students from K through 8th grade who have moderate to severe developmental delays, autism or need a highly structured environment with fewer distractions.

Everyone from Rameses to Mr. Wuf entertained the kids for an hour by playing a basketball game against each other and a team of students. The show ended with a game of musical chairs.

Tripp Durham with the ACC says watching the kids interact with the mascot and seeing their level of excitement is why they do this each year.