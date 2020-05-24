Ace Speedway packed with fans on opening night

The Governor has limited outdoor gatherings to 25 people. Hundreds showed up to Ace Speedway.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Governor Cooper has ordered that crowds gathering outside should be no larger than 25 people.

But hundreds came out Saturday night for the season opener at Ace Speedway in Elon.



Speedway owner Jason Turner said he followed the CDC's guidelines at the race.

We checked, the federal government recommends no more than 250 people at community events.



The ticket office couldn't give an estimate on how many tickets were sold, but said it's likely a couple hundred.

At the entrance gate was a sign encouraging folks to avoid contact with one another along with other tips on how to avoid spreading germs.



There was sanitizer at the ticket booth, on tables and at concession stands.

Those sitting in the stands were packed in just as tight as the rows of cars in the parking lot.

The lines wrapped around the corner at the concession stands were no different.

Turner talked about where they stand on social distancing.



“This is something we cannot enforce. If you look at the letter from Alamance county the Alamance County attorney said it's not enforceable it's a recommendation," Turner said. "It's something you choose to do. If you came to buy a ticket and wanted to see a show you're willing to sit next to your peers."

A letter sent out by Alamance County said the speedway has been in contact with the health department, and that the governor cannot constitutionally limit the number of people who can peaceably assemble under the First Amendment.



Because of that, the sheriff also said he would not put the breaks on crowds coming out for the race.



Turner said there was roster out front for folks to put their information down for contact tracing, if it is needed.



Turner said he knows the coronavirus is real, and they've taken precautions with washing station, and signs as reminders to stay safe.

He said the biggest thing folks should do is use their best judgment.