Actress has her directorial debut at local Film Festival

Finnerty Seeves from "Orange Is The New Black, debuts her semi-autobiographical film at The RiverRun Film Festival.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Finnerty Steeves is best known for her character Beth on "Orange Is The New Black" but this week she will show us her directing skills.

"It is the first time I've directed an entire film and I am very excited," said Seeves, "The film is a dramedy called "before/during/after" and is based on my first marriage falling apart and what you do as a middle-aged woman in New York trying to rediscover herself."

This sharp-witted dramedy, from the 2020 Festival, studies a middle-aged NYC theatre actress suddenly forced to figure out the kind of person she wants to portray in real life when her seemingly perfect marriage comes to an end after she catches her husband cheating.

The film has earned Steeves the Emerging Master Award and she will be presented with this at the festival. Steeves will also be at the festival in-person to receive her award.