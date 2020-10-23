New adventure park opens in the Triad

The Urban Air Adventure Park is like nothing you've seen before!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jousting over a ball pit, flying through the air on a zip line-like device, and bouncing off trampolines! That's what will happen on Saturday, October 24th at the Urban Air Adventure Park in Winston-Salem.

The state-of-the-art adventure park offers a full line-up of activities the entire family can enjoy, There wall-to-wall trampolines, dodgeball courts, and obstacle courses, to tube playgrounds with multi-level climbing ropes and twisting tubes.

“We pride ourselves on providing families with endless entertainment and active play, no matter the age, as we know play has a positive and meaningful impact on families,” said Faith Washam, Urban Air Winston-Salem franchisee. “We are thrilled to bring our indoor adventure park to Winston-Salem and are excited to become the ultimate local family destination where kids of all ages can aim higher, achieving those things that they never thought they could do!”