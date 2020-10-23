New adventure park opens in the Triad

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jousting over a ball pit, flying through the air on a zip line-like device, and bouncing off trampolines! That's what will happen on Saturday, October 24th at the Urban Air Adventure Park in Winston-Salem.
The state-of-the-art adventure park offers a full line-up of activities the entire family can enjoy, There wall-to-wall trampolines, dodgeball courts, and obstacle courses, to tube playgrounds with multi-level climbing ropes and twisting tubes.
“We pride ourselves on providing families with endless entertainment and active play, no matter the age, as we know play has a positive and meaningful impact on families,” said Faith Washam, Urban Air Winston-Salem franchisee. “We are thrilled to bring our indoor adventure park to Winston-Salem and are excited to become the ultimate local family destination where kids of all ages can aim higher, achieving those things that they never thought they could do!”
The park will be open from 10 am to 10 pm tomorrow. Go to their website for ticket information.