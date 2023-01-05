After more than 50 years, rock icons Aerosmith are hitting the road one last time for their "Peace Out" tour, guitarist Joe Perry said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Aerosmith will be touring North America for the last time to celebrate the band's 50-plus years together and they're coming to the Queen City.

Aerosmith announced Monday it will visit Charlotte's Spectrum Center on Tuesday, Oct. 17. They also plan to hit Raleigh one last time, rocking PNC Arena on Sunday, Sept. 24. General tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday, May 5.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band announced the dates for the farewell tour, aptly named "Peace Out" starting Sept. 2 in Philadelphia. The 40-date tour will end on Jan. 26 in Montreal.

"I think it's about time," guitarist Joe Perry said.

Perry said the group, which is led by iconic frontman Steven Tyler, believes the time is now to say goodbye with every founding member over the age of 70. Tyler, who is 75, is the oldest member of the group.

"It's kind of a chance to celebrate the 50 years we've been out here," Perry said. "You never know how much longer everybody's going to be healthy to do this ... It's been a while since we've actually done a real tour. We did that run in Vegas, which was great. It was fun, but (we're) kind of anxious to get back on the road."

Aerosmith 'Peace Out' tour: List of concerts

Here's the full list of concerts, according to an emailed announcement from Live Nation.