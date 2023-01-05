CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Aerosmith will be touring North America for the last time to celebrate the band's 50-plus years together and they're coming to the Queen City.
Aerosmith announced Monday it will visit Charlotte's Spectrum Center on Tuesday, Oct. 17. They also plan to hit Raleigh one last time, rocking PNC Arena on Sunday, Sept. 24. General tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday, May 5.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band announced the dates for the farewell tour, aptly named "Peace Out" starting Sept. 2 in Philadelphia. The 40-date tour will end on Jan. 26 in Montreal.
"I think it's about time," guitarist Joe Perry said.
Perry said the group, which is led by iconic frontman Steven Tyler, believes the time is now to say goodbye with every founding member over the age of 70. Tyler, who is 75, is the oldest member of the group.
"It's kind of a chance to celebrate the 50 years we've been out here," Perry said. "You never know how much longer everybody's going to be healthy to do this ... It's been a while since we've actually done a real tour. We did that run in Vegas, which was great. It was fun, but (we're) kind of anxious to get back on the road."
Aerosmith 'Peace Out' tour: List of concerts
Here's the full list of concerts, according to an emailed announcement from Live Nation.
- Sat Sep 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Wed Sep 06 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Sat Sep 09 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
- Tue Sep 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Fri Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Mon Sep 18 – Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
- Thu Sep 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Sun Sep 24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
- Wed Sep 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Wed Oct 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- Sat Oct 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Tue Oct 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Fri Oct 20 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena
- Mon Oct 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Thu Oct 26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- Sun Oct 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Wed Nov 01 – San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena
- Sat Nov 04 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- Tue Nov 07 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Fri Nov 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
- Mon Nov 13 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Thu Nov 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- Sun Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Wed Nov 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
- Sat Nov 25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- Tue Nov 28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Fri Dec 01 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Mon Dec 04 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
- Thu Dec 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
- Sun Dec 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Thu Dec 28 – Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
- Sun Dec 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Thu Jan 04 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena
- Sun Jan 07 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
- Wed Jan 10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Sat Jan 13 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
- Tue Jan 16 – Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
- Fri Jan 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Tue Jan 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
- Fri Jan 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre