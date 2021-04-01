AGGIE PRIDE! NCA&T alumni Terrence Jenkins wins Oscar for 'Best Live Action Short Film'

Sunday's win just adds to a long list of accomplishments for Jenkins, better known as 'Terrence J.'

Congratulations are in order for NCA&T alumnus Terrence Jenkins ’04, better known as 'Terrence J.'

That's because he recently won an Oscar for the short film “Two Distant Strangers,” as an executive producer of the film!

Other producers on the film included actor Jesse Williams and NBA star Kevin Durant. The film was written by Travon Free and directed by Free and Martin Desmond Roe.

It dives into the deaths of Black Americans during encounters with police through the eyes of a character trapped in a time loop that keeps ending in his death.

Terrence graduated in 2004 from the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication in the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

He first began his career in the diversity office of NASCAR in Daytona Beach, Florida, but his ambition took him to BET, where he became co-host of the network’s long-running, top-rated hip-hop and R&B video program, “106 & Park” in 2006.