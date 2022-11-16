Alton Brown debuts his live tour in the Triad

Eric Chilton got a chance to chat with Alton Brown about his new show and its opening here in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Television personality, author, and Food Network and Netflix star Alton Brown is taking over the Tanger Center in Greensboro. Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats – The Holiday Variant Tour will debut Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Brown originated the live culinary variety show with his “Edible Inevitable,” “Eat Your Science,” and “Beyond The Eats” tours that have performed in 200-plus cities with more than 550,000 fans in attendance. His latest production mixes together science, music, food, and festive fun in to two hours of pure entertainment.

Brown says fans can expect “more cooking, more comedy, more music, and more potentially dangerous science stuff with a sprinkle of seasonal spices. Plus, you’ll see things I’ve never been allowed to do on TV.” Critics and fans have raved about the interactive components of Brown’s shows. He warns, “Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers…think twice.”

Alton Brown has been on the Food Network for over 20 years and is best known as the creator, writer, and host of Good Eats, Good Eats: Reloaded, and Good Eats: The Return. He also hosted Cutthroat Kitchen and served as the culinary commentator on Iron Chef America. He is the host of the Top 10 new Netflix Iron Chef reboot “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.”