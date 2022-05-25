The MLB Championship trophy tour made a stop in Greensboro today and fans got the ultimate selfie!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It is an Atlanta Braves fan's dream come true. A chance to get a selfie with the MLB Championship trophy, which for now resides with the Braves.

Organizers with Truist Bank said this is just one of many stops the trophy will make across the southeast.

"The trophy is about halfway through its whirlwind tour," said Truist Bank's Adam Hooper, "It has a total of 151 stops in the region and we were honored to be a part of it."

Fans lined up for hours before just to make sure they weren't late. They were over the moon as the trophy was revealed out of the case and the selfies began.

Some were so excited they bent the rules a little bit. Like the dad who took his sons and nephew out of school to see the trophy. There was even a delivery guy who said he was on his "scheduled lunch break".