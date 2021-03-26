An Easter egg hunt that saves you money? It's true.

Goodwill Industries has hidden treasures in their stores that will "egg"-cite any shopper.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When we talk about Easter egg hunts i'll bet the name Goodwill does not come to mind. But it should. They are hosting the only hunt that will actually save you money.

Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina’s annual Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, April 3, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All-day long, shoppers can hunt for Easter eggs hidden throughout Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina retail stores. These prizes can be redeemed for discounts on purchases and free items like clothing, shoes, toys, books, and DVDs. Some locations will also offer a special Easter egg hunt area with prizes for kids, including toys, stuffed animals, children’s books, and candy.

“Goodwill’s scavenger hunts are always popular with shoppers of all ages,” says Jaymie Eichorn, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Goodwill, “But this Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt is special because we’re offering more prizes than ever before. Each retail store will have at least 30 prizes that shoppers can win.”

“Not only can families win prizes, but the entire community also wins because proceeds from all sales go to support Goodwill’s employment programs,” Eichorn said.