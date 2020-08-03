NORFOLK, Va. — During the exhibition, people walked around looking for a new piece for their home or office.

With more than 100 original works, artist Mike Morgan said his art is meant to inspire.

“Everyone sees something different in my art,” said Morgan.

"It’s just a feeling of wonderment, but at the same time joy.”

Looking at his work, it’s easy to see he has a range of style, with some pieces look like an infinite symbol of figure 8's and other works resemble a person.

Art isn’t his only passion though, he’s also a musician, which is why he’s donating 20% of the sales from this exhibition to the Music Kids Foundation.

The North Carolina-based nonprofit funds music lessons for kids with disabilities ages four through 18.

“It’s kind of a great package when you, especially if you sell your art you get some money, but you also know some of it’s going to a good cause and that makes it all the more satisfying,” said Morgan.

It’s a satisfying way for him to pay it forward and maybe even motivate others to create their own works of art, too.

“You can do wonders with it if you put your mind to it. As long as you have fun though. That’s the main thing,” said Morgan.

