Arts and crafts market is becoming a Triad tradition

The Winter Market in Winston-Salem gives a safe way to support local artists.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's a one-stop-shop for those who appreciate local artists and craftsmen and it's all done safely. The Winter Market at Winston Junction in Winston-Salem is this weekend.

Organizers have designed the market not only to feature the work of great local artisans but they've designed it with COVID-19 restrictions in mind as well.

"We have spaced all the vendors out by 6 feet or more and masks are required," said organizer Kristin Schollander, "We have taken every precaution possible plus you get the best arts and crafts and food in the area."

The market is becoming a tradition as the group has nearly 20 planned for the rest of the year.