Ashanti and Ja Rule coming to Tanger Center in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two of the biggest names in Hip Hop and R&B are bringing an Epic Night of Hits to Greensboro.

Ashanti and Ja Rule will be at the Tanger Center Friday, October 6 with special guest, Lloyd.

Ashanti is a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, actor, and author. She stepped onto the music scene with her self-titled debut album 'Ashanti' in 2002. Her hit song 'Foolish' secured the #1 top spot on six Billboard charts simultaneously and made Billboard history by having her first three chart entries land in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time.

Ja Rule is an American rapper, songwriter, singer, record producer, and actor. He has had multiple hits on the top 20 of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, including 'Mesmerize' and 'Always on Time',

Tickets are on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com and TicketMaster.com.

