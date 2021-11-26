Barn Dinner Theatre: Black Nativity returns to Greensboro

Actor Shabaza Vaird shares his experiences as an engaging storyteller. Langston Hughes': Black Nativity returns after being gone last season.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the longest-running dining shows in America, Barn Dinner Theatre, is back open after being closed for a little over a year.

Since 1964, the Barn Dinner Theatre has put a series of shows with Broadway-style performances or “Dinnertainment” for the Triad.

On Nov. 13, Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity play will run from Nov. 13 through Dec. 14, but there is a demand for more shows, so they plan to extend the shows throughout December.

Greensboro native, Shabaza Vaird, is an actor at the theatre and he is thrilled to be back in action.

"We had to shut down due to COVID-19", Vaird said. "We were shut down for a year and a half, but once we reopened back in March 2021, we were able to see theater a little differently because we had to maintain social distancing protocols with the mask mandates."

Vaird mentioned theatre staff must be fully vaccinated and the audience must wear masks except when eating or drinking.

Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity is a heartwarming musical that relives the birth of Christ through the beat of a drum, on the energy of rhythmic dancers, and the souls of engaged storytellers.

"Not only do we get to give a bit of historical context, but it's so high energy and you're captivated the whole entire show", Vaird said.

Vaird explained there are two acts to this show as he gave further insight into what to expect.

"High energy musical with heartfelt entertainment as you relive the birth of Jesus Christ through Act 1 and Act 2 is a historical context of Greensboro during the time of the 1960s", Vaird said.

With a brief intermission between acts, you can't help but stay in your seat.

Vaird stated, "You're captivated the whole entire show."

The first showing of the Black Nativity play was completely sold out.

"To go out the next night with our opening show with people who may or may not know us, the energy was through the roof", Vaird mentioned.

According to Barn Dinner theatre history, Shows were originally cast and staged at Wolfe’s studio in New York City, and then sent out to individual theatres. In the early days, the cast of each performance not only acted on stage but also worked as wait-staff for tips before the show.