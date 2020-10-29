The "Showboat" continues to teach us lessons through history.

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Every kid in North Carolina has probably seen the famous battleship at least once. It is a state treasure and the most highly decorated American battleship of World War II. Well, now everyone can listen to its history in a new format.

The first episode presents a brief history of the Battleship NORTH CAROLINA and how the Ship was saved through a statewide grassroots campaign. Host Mary Ames Booker, Curator of Collections for the Battleship, also explores how the Battleship earned the name "Showboat."



"The podcast lets us share the Battleship's story, past and present, with more people, many of whom may not be able to visit right now," Booker said. "It also lets us share interviews and oral histories in a way that makes them available to anyone, anywhere with access to a digital device.