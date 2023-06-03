Belmont native will be on 'The Voice' Tuesday night

In his announcement post on Facebook, Graham said "never in my life did I ever think I’d make it to this point."

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Belmont native, Alex Graham, will compete on The Voice Tuesday night.

Graham will perform in front of The Voice judges Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.

You can catch the episode Tuesday night 8/7c on NBC.

Howdy howdy! TONIGHT IS THE SEASON 23 PREMIERE OF The Voice!!! Make sure to tune in at 8/7c on NBC as we begin Blind... Posted by Alex Graham on Monday, March 6, 2023

