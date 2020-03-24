GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shortly after the coronavirus crisis reared it's ugly head Benjy Johnson went to the grocery store. What he saw shocked him. People nearly fighting for items. Entire shelves stripped clean of milk and bread. It was like watching a movie about a zombie apocalypse. So what did he do? Wrote a song about it. He said the chorus just popped into his head as he walked the aisles. That's what happens to music producers. You see, that's what he does for a living, produces music and records it in his Earthtones Recording Studio.

So off he went to write the rest of it and record it for all of us to enjoy. It's basically a punk rock song talking about shopping in "the apocalypse"

Here's a link to his tune. Enjoy!

BENJY JOHNSON MUSIC