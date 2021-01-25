How the Bernie Sanders meme became a "tasty treat"

Royal Cookie Co decided to immortalize Sanders by putting his now famous pose on a cookie!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You've seen him photoshopped on everything from the last supper to sitting on the couch with the cast of Friends but now that hilarious Bernie Sanders meme is on a cookie.

It was the brainchild of Summer Howell of the Royal Cookie Co.

"We just thought it would be funny but we never thought we would have a viral cookie," joked Howell, "We got the cookie image uploaded Saturday morning and in about 3 hours the orders were flying in."

It was a huge boost for the company which was definitely the new kid on the block.

"We have only been open for a few months so this has made us re-think our business model. We will continue to make our regular style of sweet treat but we are also watching social media trends and may jump in a few more of these viral campaigns in the near future," said Howell.