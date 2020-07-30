Dollywood hasn't achieved its goal of being more popular than Disneyworld yet, but it beat Disneyland and was named one of the best amusement parks in the world.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — We've long known Dolly Parton is a world-class icon. Now, her Dollywood amusement park in Pigeon Forge is, as well!

Dollywood beat out the likes of Disneyland in California to be named the world's 8th and United States' 6th "Best of the Best" amusement park in TripAdvisor's Traveler's Choice awards.

The park scored highly for the friendliness of its staff, unique rides and attractions, entertainment and Southern cuisine (its cinnamon bread alone certainly helped with that).

Dollywood said it was a "great honor" to be named among the likes of other amazing parks in the world.

“We are working every day to ensure each member of the family has a world-class experience where they can spend time together making memories they’ll cherish forever,” said Craig Ross, The Dollywood Company President. “To be included in the top-10 with the most iconic parks in the industry illustrates our strong commitment to delivering the absolute best guest experience."

Here's the full list :

World Top 10

Disney’s Magic Kingdom (Orlando, Florida) Puy du Fou (Les Epesses, France) Universal’s Islands of Adventure (Orlando, Florida) Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Orlando, Florida) Universal Studios Florida (Orlando, Florida) Universal Studios Hollywood (Los Angeles, California) Tivoli Gardens (Copenhagen, Denmark) Dollywood (Pigeon Forge, Tennessee) Europa-Park (Rust, Germany) Paultons Park (Romsey, United Kingdom)

United States Top 10