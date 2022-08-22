Betty Lynn's autobiography 'Becoming Thelma Lou' debuts in Mount Airy on Monday

The late actress, known for her iconic role on The Andy Griffith Show, gives us a behind-the-scenes look at her life.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Long before becoming beloved by generations of Mayberry fans for her portrayal of Thelma Lou, the ever-patient sweetheart of Barney Fife, Kansas City native Betty Lynn lived a life filled with interesting adventures and fascinating people.

"Betty shares the sometimes bittersweet, often surprising story of her remarkable life. From her wartime service in India and Burma to sharing the spotlight with entertainment royalty from New York to Hollywood, Betty always remained grounded in her Midwestern values and strong faith," said co-author Jim Clark "Betty Lynn will forever be Thelma Lou to millions of fans, but there is also much more to learn and love about this truly extraordinary woman."

Clark said Lynn's character was as impressive as her talent. The actress, known for her iconic role on The Andy Griffith Show, died last October.

"One thing that always stood out with Betty was her positivity and love," continued Clark, "She would see people at Mayberry Days year to year and actually remember their names and their families' names. She was so humble and was always talking about what a blessed life she led."

A celebration of the official release of Becoming Thelma Lou will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 29 at the Andy Griffith Museum, which is also home of the permanent Betty Lynn Exhibit, in Mount Airy, N.C. Door prizes and other festivities are planned. For more information, contact Abigail Linville, Director of Collections and Exhibitions, at abigail@surryarts.org.