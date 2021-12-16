x
Former Golden Girl Betty White invites fans to her 100th birthday party

Fans are invited to celebrate the actress's birthday with a special movie event called "Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration."
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2015 file photo, Betty White attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special in New York. White, a passionate animal activist, has harsh words for the Minnesota dentist that killed a protected lion known as Cecil while on a hunting trip in Zimbabwe this month. “You don’t want to hear some of the things I want to do to that man,” said the 93-year-old actress in an interview Thursday, July 30. White was promoting a new block of programming on Discovery Family Channel called “Pawgust,” throughout the month of August, with shows, specials and movies about animals. She will serve as the host of “Pawgust,” and be featured in promos. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The lovable Betty White will be turning 100 on Jan. 17, and how did she decide to celebrate entering the triple digits? By hosting a special movie event!

Fans are invited to celebrate the actress's birthday with a special movie event called "Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration," CNN explains.

The movie, made by Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, follows the former Golden Girl around in her day-to-day life, the media outlet says. There will even be "behind-the-scenes on sets, working with her office staff, entertaining at home along with lending her voice as an animal advocate."

The best part of the event? White takes the viewers to her actual birthday party virtually.

The one-hour and 40-minute long film will feature White's friends including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt, the event page explains.

This film will bring to light specific moments in White's career and her many different performances in the hit sitcom The Golden Girls, hosting SNL and much more, USA Today says.

Tampa Bay area Betty White enthusiasts can watch the celebration go down at many participating theaters. Hyde Park Cinebistro, AMC Regency 20, MC Sundial 12, Regal Park Place 16 and Regal Citrus Park 20 will showcase the celebration on Jan. 17, 2022.

Tickets are $13.38 dollars and can be bought online.

To look for more locations or buy tickets, click here.

"I'm going BIG for my birthday — right to the BIG SCREEN! Get your tickets and join me...," White wrote on Twitter.

