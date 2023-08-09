There's a new start time for the Beyoncé concert in August. Here's how you can have a flawless experience

Okay Beyhive, now let's get information.

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Say her name, say her name -- the queen is almost here.

Beyoncé is set to bring her Renaissance World Tour to Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, August 9. The tour, which has become lauded as a unique celebration of LGBTQ ballroom culture with dancers voguing the house down, will take over Charlotte's uptown.

Ticket holders may have recently gotten an email from Ticketmaster about a change to the concert. Don't worry, Beyhive, this won't break your soul.

Originally, Beyoncé was set to take the stage at 7 p.m. Instead, she'll get H-town vicious an hour later, at 8 p.m., meaning fans will be able to party, dance, and be themselves before sleeping real good.

This means that Charlotte's dedicated Beyhive won't need to swarm uptown all day. Instead, concertgoers have some extra time to find their seats and get on that new vibration. If a pre-concert meal is part of your plans, perhaps you'll want to stay hydrated with some lemonade at a restaurant of your choosing?

When it is time to get to the stadium, don't get heated. Keep in mind that there is a clear bag policy if you plan to bring things with you. Just don't bring any prohibited items like outside alcohol, laser pointers, fireworks, etc. You'll either need to return prohibited items to your car or discard them, so don't bring anything that's irreplaceable. Unlawful items found during security checks can be confiscated and the person possessing them could be arrested.