GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students at Winston Salem State University got the surprise of a lifetime Saturday.

A video posted on Beyonce's Insta story feed!

Ever since the release of Beyonce's 'Homecoming' documentary on Netflix, droves of fans have been putting their best moves to the test.

The documentary which highlighted the culture of HBCU's (Historically black colleges and universities) featured footage of North Carolina A&T's marching band as well as many others across the nation.

It also featured a remake of the Frankie Beverly and Maze smash hit 'Before I Let Go,' leaving fans jamming while the final credits rolled.

Since the song's release, dance videos have been uploaded from fans non-STOP.

Queen B has spoken and obviously, she likes what she sees!

