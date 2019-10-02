The biggest night in music is underway, the 61st Annual Grammy Awards!
The show will begin at 8 pm EST. on CBS which will be broadcast from the Los Angeles Staples Center.
The two most nominated artists in this year's award show come out of the hip-hop category.
Kendrick Lamar leads all nominees with eight nominations and Drake a close second with seven.
15 time Grammy winner and host of the 61st Grammy Awards is none other than singer-songwriter and pianist Alicia Keys!
11:38 p.m. - Album of the year goes to Kacey Musgraves for 'Golden Hour.'
11:35 p.m.- Record of the year goes to 'This is America' Childish Gambino.
11:32 p.m. Arthea Franklin tribute going on right now! Andra Day, Yolanda Adams, and NC's own Fantasia!
11:17 p.m. The award for Best New Artist goes to Dua Lipa!
11:12 p.m. Saint Vincent and Dua Lipa are taking over the Grammy stage for a funky/pop performance!
11:05 p.m Cardi B wins Best Rap Album!
11:02 p.m. Chloe X Halle vocals are sooooooooo AMAZING!
10:50 p.m. - Brandi Carlile sings fan favorite the 'Joke.'
10:42 p.m. - Best R&B album goes to H.E.R. even though her project she says was technically an EP.
10:35 p.m. -The Mowtown tribute was a nice throwback. Jennifer Lopez did a good job.
10:26 p.m. - Started off mellow but soon turned into a high energy performance in true Travis Scott fashion!
10:11 p.m. Lady Gaga is now gracing the Grammy the stage.
9:59 p.m. Diana Ross looks so gorgeous and she still has that lovely voice. Happy 75th Birthday Mrs. Ross!
9:52 p.m. Drake wins Best Rap Song for 'God's Plan.'
9:45 p.m. Blown away by Alicia Keys talent...OMG
9:37p.m. How about that performance by Dan and Shay. V-O-C-A-L-S
9:34 p.m. Best County Album goes to Kacey Musgraves!
9:25p.m. Cardi B Rocks the stage with her performance of 'Money'. OKURRRRR
9:12 p.m. R&B songstress H.E.R. is taking to the Grammy stage now! She plays several instruments and is nominated for Best New Artist, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Album.
9:00 p.m. The Dolly Parton tribute was very nicely done.
8:50 p.m. Post Malone is currently rocking the stage!
8:40 p.m. The award for Song Of The Year goes to Childish Gambino for 'This Is America.'
8:29 p.m. Janelle Monae is currently rocking the Grammy stage with her dancers and guitar.
8:21 p.m. Kacey Musgraves currently performing her hit 'Rainbows' in a beautiful white dress!
8:20 p.m. Best Pop Duo/Group goes to Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper for 'Shallow.'
8:17 p.m. Shawn Mendes brings out Miley Cyrus for his performance of 'In My Blood.'
8:11 p.m. - Michelle Obama delivers a speech to huge fan applause!
8:07 p.m.- What a performance by Camila Cabello to open the show!
7:52 p.m. - Check out these looks from the Grammy red carpet!
7:45 p.m. - Here is the list of nominees for Album of the Year!
- INVASION OF PRIVACY
Cardi B
Leslie Brathwaite & Evan LaRay, engineers/mixers; Belcalis Almanzar & Jorden Thorpe, songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
- BY THE WAY, I FORGIVE YOU
Brandi Carlile
Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Dave Cobb & Eddie Spear, engineers/mixers; Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer
- SCORPION
Drake
Noel Cadastre, Noel "Gadget" Campbell & Noah Shebib, engineers/mixers; Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters; Chris Athens, mastering engineer
- H.E.R.
H.E.R.
Darhyl "Hey DJ" Camper Jr, David 'Swagg R'Celious' Harris, H.E.R., Walter Jones & Jeff Robinson, producers; Miki Tsutsumi, engineer/mixer; Darhyl Camper Jr & H.E.R., songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer
- BEERBONGS & BENTLEYS
Post Malone
Louis Bell & Post Malone, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Louis Bell & Austin Post, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
- DIRTY COMPUTER
Janelle Monáe
Chuck Lightning & Janelle Monáe Robinson & Nate "Rocket" Wonder, producers; Mick Guzauski, Janelle Monáe Robinson & Nate "Rocket" Wonder, engineers/mixers; Nathaniel Irvin III, Charles Joseph II, Taylor Parks & Janelle Monáe Robinson, songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer
- GOLDEN HOUR
Kacey Musgraves
Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, producers; Craig Alvin & Shawn Everett, engineers/mixers; Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers
- BLACK PANTHER: THE ALBUM, MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY
(Various Artists)
Kendrick Lamar, featured artist; Kendrick Duckworth & Sounwave, producers; Matt Schaeffer, engineer/mixer; Kendrick Duckworth & Mark Spears, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
7:35 p.m. One performer that everyone will be looking forward to seeing perform tonight is Cardi B!
6:11 p.m. Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello will open up the Grammy's tonight.
6:00 p.m. - A band with Triad roots is nominated for 'Best Metal Performance' tonight!