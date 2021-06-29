Bob Timberlake's latest exhibit is a personal one

The artist is celebrating 50 years as one of our favorite North Carolinians and his latest show features treasures from his beginnings.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — We all know Bob Timberlake's body of work. Impressive. Inspiring. Beautiful. But what we don't know is his creative process. Well, now you can get a glimpse into the mind of a master thanks to his 50th-anniversary exhibit.

"It all started about 80 years ago when I was a child. I was always doodling and drawing on anything I could get my hands on," said Timberlake, "And it just never stopped. One day my granddaughter found these doodles in the vault and said 'people need to see these' so we put this exhibit together."

He says when he finished a painting he sometimes continues to doodle on the paper under the canvas that lies on the easel. He never stops creating.

"Sometimes it may say 'doctor's appointment at 10 tomorrow' or 'call Eric' (laughs) but it is still part of the process. And sometimes even after a painting is finished I don't want to stop so I may doodle a fly or a butterfly or something that I think belongs in the picture but there's no room."