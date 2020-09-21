Body language breakdown of Ellen's apology

Many have been waiting for Ellen's apology about the toxic work environment allegations. Blanca Cobb analyzes Ellen's body language.

Comedian and talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres, has been under fire after reports of a toxic work environment on the show. Those allegations led to an investigation by Warner Brothers, that resulted in the firing of three top producers. The 18th season of her show premiered this morning, and as promised, Ellen gave a public apology.

Ellen's body language when she talked about the allegations. From holding her hands at waist level, she dropped her hands below her mid-section where her hands laid by her side. Using your hands to talk, but holding low by your side is a position of low confidence. She didn't feel good talking about the allegations. To rein in her anxiety, Ellen rubbed her fingers together. This is soothing action where you subconsciously are trying to calm yourself. Her facial expressions were tight and tense, particularly her forehead, which is another body language sign of distress.

An interesting observation is a slight shoulder shrug when she said, "It's all love. That's all that's real." When you shrug your shoulders, you're indicating doubt or uncertainty. As viewers we don't know exactly what caused it. However, it's safe to say that talking about love was sensitive. Could it be that she wasn't sure that others would perceive it the same. When talking about love, you'd expect soften facial expressions not just tension. This is another indicator that was a sensitive topic.