Boo at the NC Zoo opens this weekend!

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Families can begin celebrating Halloween early with the excitement of the North Carolina Zoo!

The Zoo is hosting its Boo event on Oct. 15-16, and again on Oct. 22-23.

Boo at the Zoo tickets (in the form of wristbands) may be purchased at the Zoo's admission gates and at the Junction Plaza ticket booth, on the day of the event. However, the fun begins at Akiba Plaza.

Wristbands are $8 per person in addition to general admission. North Carolina Zoo Members are $5 per person. Adults attending with children do not have to purchase a wristband.

Families that pay for a Boo wristband will enjoy the following activities:

Trick-or-treating at stations along the pathways of Africa.

Live music and animal programs at the Discovery Zone

Costume Contest for the following categories: ages 0-3, ages 4-7, ages 8-12, 13 years and older, and Family/Group, at the Discovery Zone, and much more!

COVID Protocols Currently in Place

The Zoo no longer requires guests to wear masks in public areas inside the Park. Guests participating in behind-the-scenes tours and veterinary camps are still required to wear masks in non-public areas. For the latest news concerning COVID restrictions, please visit the North Carolina Zoo's website.





