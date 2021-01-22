Some North Carolina cloggers were on national tv for the inauguration

BOONE, N.C. — If you were watching the virtual inauguration parade on Wednesday then you saw some very excited North Carolina dancers, The High Country Cloggers.
"So, my husband was a CNN Hero and was featured on that show a few years ago. Well, one of the producers called us back and said they thought we would be a great fit for something. Then they said how you'd you like to clog for Biden's inauguration? GThe answer was yes of course," said Amber Hendley, owner of The High Country Cloggers in Boone.
The group was pre-recorded so they got to watch it together at the dance studio and said it was such a thrill for the entire troupe.