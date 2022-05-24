Bringing back the music MUSEP style!

The local favorite "Music For A Sunday Evening In The Park series resumes June 5, 2022.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It is truly a Triad music institution.

Music For A Sunday Evening In The Park (MUSEP) is back. In-person, the way it used to be for all those years.

For the past two summers, the event was either virtual or hybrid, but this summer Creative Greensboro is bringing it back at parks and venues throughout the city.

For 43 years this concert series has been a staple for families looking for a Sunday evening out.

It kicks off on Sunday, June 5 at Greensboro College with The Greensboro Big Band. Food trucks will be added this year and some family fun activities at certain concerts.

Ryan Deal with Creative Greensboro said, “Greensboro loves live music. Local bands are an important part of what makes our city vibrant and we know that music is a powerful tool for community building. After two years of virtual and hybrid concerts, we look forward to welcoming our neighbors back for a full summer of in-person concerts at parks and other green spaces throughout our city. Our concert lineup this summer offers a broad range of musical acts and, new this year, the community can expect to find food trucks and art activities on site as well.”