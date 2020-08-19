Britney Spears requests her father be removed as her conservator; "Patriot Act" canceled by Netflix; Lili Reinhart spills on new "Riverdale" season

The Bay Village actor told Jimmy Fallon that there will be a significant time jump in the next season

LOS ANGELES — The "free Britney" movement takes a huge step forward, Hasan Minhaj's Netflix show canceled after six-series, and Lili Reinhart discusses COVID-19's impact on "Riverdale." These are the top headlines around Hollywood.

After years of fans voicing their concerns over the health and safety of pop-star Britney Spears, the singer is finally requesting that her father be removed as her sole-conservator.

Britney's father, James Spears, took over as her conservator more than a decade ago after her emotional rollercoaster.

Sources say that Britney is currently looking at possibly having her temporary conservator, Jodi Montgomery, take over fulltime.

It is possible, however, that the "Oops I Did It Again" singer request to go without a conservator from now on.

"Patriot Act" fans, look away.

Netflix has announced that the political comedy show, hosted by former "Daily Show" correspondant Hasan Minhaj, has been canceled after six seasons and less than two years on air.

Fans, however, are not taking the cancellation well.

Supporters have taken to petition websites like Change.org to request that Netflix reconsider the decision, especially considering the geopolitical issues still facing the country.

What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy 😎 pic.twitter.com/4s4TrsKWe6 — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) August 18, 2020

And Bay Village native Lili Reinhart is spilling all of the details on the upcoming season of "Riverdale."

Reinhart dropped by "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" to discuss quarantine and how things are going to look a little different when the show does come back.

The actor told Fallon that in addition to resuming filming of the final episodes of the last season, which were halted due to COVID-19, the show's creators have decided to jump ahead seven years for the next season.

Reinhart said that "Riverdale" will pick up filming from where they left off, which was in the middle of an episode, and joked that fans are going to notice some significant changes in the actors' appearances.

"We're all going to be significantly tanner; I've gained weight during quarantine so I'll look a little different" the actor joked.