Broadway tunes with a "gender-crossing" twist

Broadway Our Way is a show where men sing songs traditionally sung by women and vice versa.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Everyone loves those iconic Broadway tunes that you just can't get out of your head. Well, one local choral group has set the bar high with their "gender-crossing" versions of these songs. Stephen Hale with the Triad Pride Acting Company says their latest production is sure to be a hit.

"Broadway Our Way is a celebration where men sing songs originally written for women and vice versa. In doing so, gay and lesbian stories are told through the great songs of musical theatre and sung by some of our favorite local performers," said Hale.

Even the performers say this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"As a performer, you may love a song that was sung by a woman and you're a man or just the opposite," continued Hale, "This gives everyone to throw the norm out the window and sing those iconic songs that usually you don't have a chance to perform."

If you are interested, the shows run through November 21st

Fri & Sat – Nov 19, 20 at 8:00pm

Sun – Nov 21 at 2:00pm

Congregational United Church of Christ

Fellowship Hall

400 West Radiance Drive